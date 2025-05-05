Left Menu

Paul Feig Defends Blake Lively Against Misconceptions

Filmmaker Paul Feig has come forward to defend actor Blake Lively amidst social media rumors and misconceptions. He praises her professionalism and creativity in their film collaborations. Feig also comments on the tendency for online outrage over misunderstandings and expresses interest in a third installment of their movie series.

Paul Feig Defends Blake Lively Against Misconceptions
Blake Lively
  • Country:
  • United States

Filmmaker Paul Feig has taken a stand in support of actor Blake Lively, addressing circulating myths on social media. Feig, known for directing 'Another Simple Favour,' commends Lively's professionalism and talent.

He criticized online outrage, emphasizing the need for focus on meaningfully impactful issues. Speaking to Esquire, Feig expressed his admiration for Lively, saying he's frustrated by misunderstandings of the filmmaking process. He stated, 'Blake is an amazing collaborator.'

Additionally, Feig revealed his ambition for creating a third film installment. His dedication to continuing this series reflects his confidence in the narrative and collaboration with Lively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

