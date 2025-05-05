Left Menu

Celebrating Courage: The Danish Siddiqui Journalism Awards 2025

The Danish Siddiqui Journalism Awards 2025 honoured five journalists for their significant contributions across various media categories. The award ceremony at India International Centre highlighted the legacy of the late Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui and underscored the importance of integrity, courage, and serving the public in journalism.

Celebrating Courage: The Danish Siddiqui Journalism Awards 2025
In a tribute to journalistic excellence, the Danish Siddiqui Journalism Awards 2025 recognised five outstanding journalists for their work in print, digital, broadcast, and photojournalism. The event took place at the India International Centre, celebrating the enduring legacy of Danish Siddiqui, a revered Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist.

Winners included Meghna Bali from the ABC for her investigation into visa fraud involving Indian students in Australia and Sarvapriya Sangwan of BBC News India for her series on India's most marginalised communities. Saumya Khandelwal received accolades for her visual work on the exploitation of women in Maharashtra's sugar industry, while Greeshma Kuthar was honoured for her report on vigilante groups in Manipur. Vaishnavi Rathore's coverage of development impacts on Great Nicobar Island earned her a spot among the awardees.

At the ceremony, former election commissioner SY Quraishi emphasized the critical role of independent journalism in a democracy, applauding the awardees for amplifying marginalised voices. The awards were more than an accolade; they were a reminder of the power and responsibility that accompany the pursuit of truth in journalism.

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

