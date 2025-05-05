Legacy of Liberation: Honoring Heroes on the Netherlands' 80th Anniversary of Freedom

WWII veterans witnessed a military aircraft flyover in a central Dutch town as the Netherlands celebrated the 80th anniversary of its liberation by Allied forces from Nazi occupation.

Festivities took place in Wageningen at the historic Hotel de Wereld square, where German officials signed the surrender documents on May 5, 1945, ending the five-year occupation.

Aged veterans were honored with applause during the ceremony, while Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans called for renewed efforts to nurture peace, highlighting the return of war and aggression in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)