Blaze in Taleigao: Fire Sparks Evacuation Amid Health Concerns

A fierce blaze erupted in Taleigao village on Monday, forcing residents to evacuate as dry grass ignited in the paddy fields, swiftly spreading through the area, officials reported.

The Goa Fire and Emergency Services deployed five fire tenders to combat the rapidly escalating situation. The dense smoke has raised air quality concerns, leading authorities to mandate evacuations to safeguard residents from potential respiratory issues.

The fire has killed local wildlife and generated public outcry, prompting demands for the Taleigao panchayat to take proactive measures to prevent such fires in the future. Concerns are being voiced about governance and accountability in addressing this recurring problem.

