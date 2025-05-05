Left Menu

International Yoga Day: A Global Mass Movement for Health and Harmony

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel emphasized that International Yoga Day has evolved into a global mass movement for promoting a healthy lifestyle and social harmony. She urged universities to organize inclusive yoga sessions and integrate them with events, encouraging wide participation from students and the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel declared that International Yoga Day has transcended from being just a symbolic event to a global mass movement promoting health and harmony. The announcement was made during an online meeting aimed at reviewing preparations for the 2025 celebration.

Patel highlighted that this year's theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' aligns with the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, emphasizing yoga as a lifestyle for mankind's well-being. She urged state universities to conduct broad-based yoga sessions on their campuses to maximize outreach.

Further directives included hosting yoga events from June 1 to June 21, 2025, engaging participants of all ages, and incorporating sport and music to reflect creativity and inclusivity. Patel encouraged cycling and walking events as well, urging institutions to set examples by having faculty and nursing staff perform yoga publicly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

