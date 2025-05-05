Entertainment Showdown: Market Shifts and Legal Drama

The entertainment industry is abuzz as Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' kickstarts the summer movie season with an impressive $162 million global box office debut. The film, featuring a group of heroes uniting against a supervillain, collected $76 million in North America alone, as reported by distributor Walt Disney.

In another development, hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs stands trial in New York, facing charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. The artist, known for his rise with Notorious B.I.G., denied the allegations, maintaining his not-guilty plea amid a multi-decade conspiracy accusation.

On the international stage, President Trump's announcement of a 100% tariff on foreign-produced films has led to a slump in U.S. media stocks, sparking concerns over the global entertainment industry. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga's free concert in Rio de Janeiro attracted over a million fans, boosting local airlines and businesses.

