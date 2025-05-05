Dramatic Rescue: Lamborghini Yacht Sinks Off Miami Beach

Thirty-two people were rescued when a Lamborghini yacht started taking on water off Miami Beach this past weekend, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The 63-foot vessel began to sink near Monument Island late Saturday, prompting a swift response from multiple marine agencies.

Coast Guard crews, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and local police marine units, were dispatched to the scene. Passengers were safely taken to Miami Beach Marina and evaluated by Miami Beach Fire Rescue. Eyewitness Rachel Miller described the chaotic scene, noting multiple police boats and an overturned yacht.

The authorities have yet to determine why the yacht began taking on water. However, the vessel was pushed out of the boating channel to ensure safety. The fish and wildlife agency is set to lead an investigation into the incident, which took place amid a bustling South Florida weekend filled with large events like the Miami Grand Prix and an air and sea show.

(With inputs from agencies.)