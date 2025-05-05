Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: Lamborghini Yacht Sinks Off Miami Beach

Thirty-two people were rescued after a Lamborghini yacht began sinking off Miami Beach. The incident occurred near Monument Island, requiring a coordinated effort from multiple agencies. The vessel was later stabilized, and an investigation into the cause has been launched. No injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:00 IST
Dramatic Rescue: Lamborghini Yacht Sinks Off Miami Beach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Thirty-two people were rescued when a Lamborghini yacht started taking on water off Miami Beach this past weekend, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The 63-foot vessel began to sink near Monument Island late Saturday, prompting a swift response from multiple marine agencies.

Coast Guard crews, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and local police marine units, were dispatched to the scene. Passengers were safely taken to Miami Beach Marina and evaluated by Miami Beach Fire Rescue. Eyewitness Rachel Miller described the chaotic scene, noting multiple police boats and an overturned yacht.

The authorities have yet to determine why the yacht began taking on water. However, the vessel was pushed out of the boating channel to ensure safety. The fish and wildlife agency is set to lead an investigation into the incident, which took place amid a bustling South Florida weekend filled with large events like the Miami Grand Prix and an air and sea show.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025