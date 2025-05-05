Left Menu

Vrindavan Traders Unite in Solidarity Shutdown

Vrindavan traders closed shops in response to a bandh call by Hindu organizations after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam killed 26. Supported by groups like VHP and BJP, a motorcycle rally on Sunday encouraged participation. Local anger led to temple closures and demands for stern action against terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:21 IST
Vrindavan Traders Unite in Solidarity Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of solidarity, traders in Vrindavan shuttered their shops on Monday following a bandh call from local Hindu organizations. This protest was a response to a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals.

The shutdown received backing from several entities, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bharatiya Janata Party, and other local groups, who rallied support through a motorcycle procession on Sunday evening. Key commercial areas around significant local temples remained closed, echoing the community's outcry for justice.

The city witnessed unified participation as religious temples, such as the Radha Damodar Temple, temporarily ceased morning services, further symbolizing the collective demand for action against terrorist perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025