Vrindavan Traders Unite in Solidarity Shutdown
Vrindavan traders closed shops in response to a bandh call by Hindu organizations after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam killed 26. Supported by groups like VHP and BJP, a motorcycle rally on Sunday encouraged participation. Local anger led to temple closures and demands for stern action against terrorists.
- Country:
- India
In a show of solidarity, traders in Vrindavan shuttered their shops on Monday following a bandh call from local Hindu organizations. This protest was a response to a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals.
The shutdown received backing from several entities, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bharatiya Janata Party, and other local groups, who rallied support through a motorcycle procession on Sunday evening. Key commercial areas around significant local temples remained closed, echoing the community's outcry for justice.
The city witnessed unified participation as religious temples, such as the Radha Damodar Temple, temporarily ceased morning services, further symbolizing the collective demand for action against terrorist perpetrators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kharge Accuses BJP of Vendetta in National Herald Case, Advocates Congress Resilience
Owaisi Slams BJP Over Radical Stance on Supreme Court
Outcry Over BJP MP's Remarks: A Threat to Judicial Independence?
BJP Distances Itself from Controversial Remarks by MPs on Supreme Court
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Focus on Trivial Issues