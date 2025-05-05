Vrindavan Traders Unite in Solidarity Shutdown

In a show of solidarity, traders in Vrindavan shuttered their shops on Monday following a bandh call from local Hindu organizations. This protest was a response to a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals.

The shutdown received backing from several entities, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bharatiya Janata Party, and other local groups, who rallied support through a motorcycle procession on Sunday evening. Key commercial areas around significant local temples remained closed, echoing the community's outcry for justice.

The city witnessed unified participation as religious temples, such as the Radha Damodar Temple, temporarily ceased morning services, further symbolizing the collective demand for action against terrorist perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)