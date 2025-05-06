Percival Everett's 'James' Wins Pulitzer Prize for Fiction: A Modern Reimagining

Percival Everett's latest literary triumph, 'James,' has secured the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for fiction. This groundbreaking work reimagines Mark Twain's 'The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn' from the perspective of its formerly enslaved protagonist, further elevating Everett's reputation in US literature.

Everett's career has seen a remarkable ascent, with 'James' already achieving critical acclaim as the most celebrated novel of 2024. His previous accolades include recognition for works such as 'Dr. No,' 'Telephone,' and 'The Trees.' The Pulitzer citation praised 'James' for its insightful reconsideration of racial supremacy and family dynamics.

Meanwhile, playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' 'Purpose' won the Pulitzer for drama, following its six Tony Award nominations. The play, celebrated for its blend of drama and comedy, dissects intergenerational heritage within an accomplished Black family. Other Pulitzer honorees included Jason Roberts, Benjamin Nathans, and Susie Ibarra, each contributing significant works that explore themes of race, identity, and history.

