Left Menu

Jammu Bolsters Amenities for Upcoming Amarnath Yatra

Authorities in Jammu reviewed plans to enhance infrastructure and sanitation for the Amarnath Yatra, focusing on electricity, water, and sanitation facilities. The preparation involves multiple departments to ensure a smooth pilgrimage starting July 3 via Pahalgam and Baltal routes, with the first group departing on July 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:21 IST
Jammu Bolsters Amenities for Upcoming Amarnath Yatra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jammu have announced updated plans to enhance civic amenities for the Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to begin on July 3. Focused on improving infrastructure and ensuring sanitation, the development comes in anticipation of thousands of devotees who will make the pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath cave in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

To facilitate a seamless experience, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar chaired a meeting overseeing the augmentation of civic amenities. Senior officials discussed the execution of infrastructure works aimed at repairing, renovating, and augmenting basic amenities, including power, water, and sanitation facilities at lodgement centres along the pilgrimage route.

The administration has been asked to swiftly initiate tenders for the required work, ensuring quality and timely completion. Departments such as health, power, and public works have been directed to prepare essential services including medical supplies, electricity, and temporary accommodation sheds at various camps, ensuring readiness for the Yatra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025