Jammu Bolsters Amenities for Upcoming Amarnath Yatra

Authorities in Jammu have announced updated plans to enhance civic amenities for the Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to begin on July 3. Focused on improving infrastructure and ensuring sanitation, the development comes in anticipation of thousands of devotees who will make the pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath cave in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

To facilitate a seamless experience, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar chaired a meeting overseeing the augmentation of civic amenities. Senior officials discussed the execution of infrastructure works aimed at repairing, renovating, and augmenting basic amenities, including power, water, and sanitation facilities at lodgement centres along the pilgrimage route.

The administration has been asked to swiftly initiate tenders for the required work, ensuring quality and timely completion. Departments such as health, power, and public works have been directed to prepare essential services including medical supplies, electricity, and temporary accommodation sheds at various camps, ensuring readiness for the Yatra.

(With inputs from agencies.)