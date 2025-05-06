Thunderbolts Electrifies Global Box Office

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest adventure, 'Thunderbolts,' has sparked a summer box office surge with a $162 million global debut. The film, starring a motley crew of unlikely heroes, raked in $76 million domestically in the U.S. and Canada, according to distributor Walt Disney.

In legal news, hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is defending charges of racketeering and sex trafficking in a New York court. Despite widespread media attention, potential jurors familiar with the case have been cleared for selection.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial announcement of a 100% tariff on foreign-made films has sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood, with industry leaders concerned about the impact on global film production.

