Thunderbolts Electrifies Global Box Office
The Marvel movie 'Thunderbolts' energized the box office with a $162 million worldwide debut, heralding a promising start to the summer movie season. Meanwhile, controversies engulf Sean 'Diddy' Combs as he faces trial for racketeering and sex trafficking, and President Trump's proposed tariffs could shake the film industry.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest adventure, 'Thunderbolts,' has sparked a summer box office surge with a $162 million global debut. The film, starring a motley crew of unlikely heroes, raked in $76 million domestically in the U.S. and Canada, according to distributor Walt Disney.
In legal news, hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is defending charges of racketeering and sex trafficking in a New York court. Despite widespread media attention, potential jurors familiar with the case have been cleared for selection.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial announcement of a 100% tariff on foreign-made films has sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood, with industry leaders concerned about the impact on global film production.
