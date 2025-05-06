Left Menu

Thunderbolts Electrifies Global Box Office

The Marvel movie 'Thunderbolts' energized the box office with a $162 million worldwide debut, heralding a promising start to the summer movie season. Meanwhile, controversies engulf Sean 'Diddy' Combs as he faces trial for racketeering and sex trafficking, and President Trump's proposed tariffs could shake the film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:28 IST
Thunderbolts Electrifies Global Box Office
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest adventure, 'Thunderbolts,' has sparked a summer box office surge with a $162 million global debut. The film, starring a motley crew of unlikely heroes, raked in $76 million domestically in the U.S. and Canada, according to distributor Walt Disney.

In legal news, hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is defending charges of racketeering and sex trafficking in a New York court. Despite widespread media attention, potential jurors familiar with the case have been cleared for selection.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial announcement of a 100% tariff on foreign-made films has sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood, with industry leaders concerned about the impact on global film production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025