Indian Stars Shine at Met Gala 2025: A Fashion Extravaganza

The 2025 Met Gala witnessed a dazzling debut by Indian stars Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, each making a unique statement through their fashion choices. Shah Rukh donned a Sabyasachi creation, mingling proudly with international attendees.

A highlighting moment saw Khan striking his signature pose, enchanting both familiar and new audiences during the event themed 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', a tribute to Black fashion. In parallel, Diljit articulated his cultural pride with a Prabal Gurung outfit, embodying Punjabi heritage through intricate design work.

Pregnant Kiara Advani graced the gala in a custom Gaurav Gupta piece, a nod to her transition into motherhood. The presence of regulars like Priyanka Chopra and fashion stalwarts such as Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra further amplified the gala's eclectic charm, blending cultural elements with black style elegance.

