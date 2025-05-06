Left Menu

Indian Stars Shine at Met Gala 2025: A Fashion Extravaganza

Indian celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani made a stunning debut at the 2025 Met Gala, showcasing cultural influences and elegant fashion. Celebrating the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', the event also featured appearances by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and designers like Sabyasachi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:59 IST
Indian Stars Shine at Met Gala 2025: A Fashion Extravaganza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 2025 Met Gala witnessed a dazzling debut by Indian stars Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, each making a unique statement through their fashion choices. Shah Rukh donned a Sabyasachi creation, mingling proudly with international attendees.

A highlighting moment saw Khan striking his signature pose, enchanting both familiar and new audiences during the event themed 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', a tribute to Black fashion. In parallel, Diljit articulated his cultural pride with a Prabal Gurung outfit, embodying Punjabi heritage through intricate design work.

Pregnant Kiara Advani graced the gala in a custom Gaurav Gupta piece, a nod to her transition into motherhood. The presence of regulars like Priyanka Chopra and fashion stalwarts such as Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra further amplified the gala's eclectic charm, blending cultural elements with black style elegance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025