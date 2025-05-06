Regal Revival: The Historic Necklace of Diljit Dosanjh at Met Gala 2025

Golecha Jewels, based in Jaipur, created a stunning necklace for Diljit Dosanjh's debut at the Met Gala 2025, which took them nearly four months to complete. The piece features an 80-carat emerald centerpiece, surrounded by over 2,500 pieces of diamonds and emeralds.

The necklace draws inspiration from Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, known for his lavish lifestyle, and mirrors Dosanjh's calm and grounded nature. The design pays homage to the Maharaja, who commissioned the prestigious French jeweler Cartier in 1928, marking the creation of what was known as 'the largest necklace.'

Golecha, who has previously designed pieces for Bollywood stars and beauty pageants, emphasized the necklace's timeless appeal, designed to be passed down to future generations. Their craftsmanship continues to define the intersection of tradition and contemporary style.

