Left Menu

Regal Revival: The Historic Necklace of Diljit Dosanjh at Met Gala 2025

Diljit Dosanjh debuted at the Met Gala 2025 wearing a bespoke, multi-layered necklace crafted by Golecha Jewels. The piece, inspired by the opulent style of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, took four months to create using over 2,500 diamonds and emeralds, reflecting Dosanjh's calm personality and royal heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:04 IST
Regal Revival: The Historic Necklace of Diljit Dosanjh at Met Gala 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Golecha Jewels, based in Jaipur, created a stunning necklace for Diljit Dosanjh's debut at the Met Gala 2025, which took them nearly four months to complete. The piece features an 80-carat emerald centerpiece, surrounded by over 2,500 pieces of diamonds and emeralds.

The necklace draws inspiration from Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, known for his lavish lifestyle, and mirrors Dosanjh's calm and grounded nature. The design pays homage to the Maharaja, who commissioned the prestigious French jeweler Cartier in 1928, marking the creation of what was known as 'the largest necklace.'

Golecha, who has previously designed pieces for Bollywood stars and beauty pageants, emphasized the necklace's timeless appeal, designed to be passed down to future generations. Their craftsmanship continues to define the intersection of tradition and contemporary style.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025