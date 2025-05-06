Left Menu

Nashik to Host Magnified Kumbh Mela with New Authority

The state cabinet approved a law to establish a Kumbh Mela Authority for organizing the 2027 event in Nashik. The authority is modeled after the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Authority and aims for efficient planning and coordination, expecting attendee numbers to multiply from the previous 2015 fair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahilyanagar | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:14 IST
Nashik to Host Magnified Kumbh Mela with New Authority
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state cabinet has sanctioned a new law for the creation of a dedicated Kumbh Mela Authority, tasked with orchestrating the renowned 2027 Nashik congregation. This move, announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aims to streamline planning efforts.

Patterned after the Prayagraj model, the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority will wield comprehensive planning powers. Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasized the importance of this development during a cabinet meeting in Ahilyanagar district.

The 2027 Kumbh Mela anticipates a substantial surge in attendees compared to the 2015 gathering, necessitating the establishment of this expert body for effective management and coordination. An ordinance has also been enacted to appoint key officials, ensuring smooth execution of tasks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025