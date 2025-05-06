Nashik to Host Magnified Kumbh Mela with New Authority
The state cabinet approved a law to establish a Kumbh Mela Authority for organizing the 2027 event in Nashik. The authority is modeled after the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Authority and aims for efficient planning and coordination, expecting attendee numbers to multiply from the previous 2015 fair.
- Country:
- India
The state cabinet has sanctioned a new law for the creation of a dedicated Kumbh Mela Authority, tasked with orchestrating the renowned 2027 Nashik congregation. This move, announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aims to streamline planning efforts.
Patterned after the Prayagraj model, the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority will wield comprehensive planning powers. Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasized the importance of this development during a cabinet meeting in Ahilyanagar district.
The 2027 Kumbh Mela anticipates a substantial surge in attendees compared to the 2015 gathering, necessitating the establishment of this expert body for effective management and coordination. An ordinance has also been enacted to appoint key officials, ensuring smooth execution of tasks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kumbh Mela
- Nashik
- Devendra Fadnavis
- 2027
- Simhastha
- Prayagraj
- law
- authority
- devotees
- planning
ALSO READ
Court Extends Investigation Stay Against Law Minister Kapil Mishra in Delhi Riots Case
Naqvi Criticizes Protests Against Waqf Law Reforms
Prominent Tunisian Lawyer Ahmed Sauab Arrested Amid Political Tensions
Harmonious Roads: Gadkari's Musical Horn Law
Himachal Lawyers Rally for Justice Against Police Misconduct