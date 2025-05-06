Nashik to Host Magnified Kumbh Mela with New Authority

The state cabinet has sanctioned a new law for the creation of a dedicated Kumbh Mela Authority, tasked with orchestrating the renowned 2027 Nashik congregation. This move, announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aims to streamline planning efforts.

Patterned after the Prayagraj model, the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority will wield comprehensive planning powers. Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasized the importance of this development during a cabinet meeting in Ahilyanagar district.

The 2027 Kumbh Mela anticipates a substantial surge in attendees compared to the 2015 gathering, necessitating the establishment of this expert body for effective management and coordination. An ordinance has also been enacted to appoint key officials, ensuring smooth execution of tasks.

