Left Menu

West Bengal CM Denies Allegations of Neem Wood Theft from Puri Temple

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has firmly denied claims that neem wood was stolen from the Puri Jagannath temple for use in the Digha temple idols. An interim investigation supports her statement, dismissing allegations of any sacred wood misuse. Banerjee challenges accusers to substantiate their claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Murshidabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:44 IST
West Bengal CM Denies Allegations of Neem Wood Theft from Puri Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has categorically rejected accusations of neem wood theft from the renowned Puri Jagannath temple for use in constructing idols at the Digha temple.

According to an interim investigation report cited by Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, there was no misappropriation of sacred wood for the Digha temple. This declaration counters allegations that have been circulating publicly.

The contentious Digha temple project, supported by the West Bengal government, faces scrutiny amidst claims of misuse of leftover 'neem' wood from Puri's 2015 'Nabakalebara' ritual. Banerjee, at a public event, refuted these charges, highlighting the abundance of neem trees in her state and her commitment to building a top-tier religious site without external aid or illicit means.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025