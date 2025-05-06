West Bengal CM Denies Allegations of Neem Wood Theft from Puri Temple

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has categorically rejected accusations of neem wood theft from the renowned Puri Jagannath temple for use in constructing idols at the Digha temple.

According to an interim investigation report cited by Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, there was no misappropriation of sacred wood for the Digha temple. This declaration counters allegations that have been circulating publicly.

The contentious Digha temple project, supported by the West Bengal government, faces scrutiny amidst claims of misuse of leftover 'neem' wood from Puri's 2015 'Nabakalebara' ritual. Banerjee, at a public event, refuted these charges, highlighting the abundance of neem trees in her state and her commitment to building a top-tier religious site without external aid or illicit means.

