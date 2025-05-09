Left Menu

Prayers and Rituals: India Unites for Victory

In Madhya Pradesh, special prayers were conducted in mosques and temples, supporting India's triumph in its military conflict with Pakistan. The Taj-ul-Masajid mosque, among other locations, witnessed prayers, slogans, and symbolic acts against Pakistan. Rituals were also performed in temples, calling for strength for the Indian armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:37 IST
Prayers and Rituals: India Unites for Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of unity and patriotism, Madhya Pradesh witnessed fervent prayers in support of India's victory against Pakistan amid ongoing military tensions. The Taj-ul-Masajid, the country's largest mosque, led prayers for India's success and Pakistan's defeat during the Friday Namaz.

Effigies and flags of Pakistan were publicly burnt, while the Indian tricolour was waved with pride. The All India Ulema Board's state unit chief, Qazi Syed Anas Ali Nadwi, emphasized the unanimous prayers for India's triumph, as emotions ran high post-Namaz.

Rituals extended beyond mosques; 'havan' ceremonies were performed in temples, including 26 havan kundas in Agar Malwa, invoking divine strength for India's armed forces. This collective religious fervour reflects a national sentiment rallying for a united victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025