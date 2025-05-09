Prayers and Rituals: India Unites for Victory
In Madhya Pradesh, special prayers were conducted in mosques and temples, supporting India's triumph in its military conflict with Pakistan. The Taj-ul-Masajid mosque, among other locations, witnessed prayers, slogans, and symbolic acts against Pakistan. Rituals were also performed in temples, calling for strength for the Indian armed forces.
In a show of unity and patriotism, Madhya Pradesh witnessed fervent prayers in support of India's victory against Pakistan amid ongoing military tensions. The Taj-ul-Masajid, the country's largest mosque, led prayers for India's success and Pakistan's defeat during the Friday Namaz.
Effigies and flags of Pakistan were publicly burnt, while the Indian tricolour was waved with pride. The All India Ulema Board's state unit chief, Qazi Syed Anas Ali Nadwi, emphasized the unanimous prayers for India's triumph, as emotions ran high post-Namaz.
Rituals extended beyond mosques; 'havan' ceremonies were performed in temples, including 26 havan kundas in Agar Malwa, invoking divine strength for India's armed forces. This collective religious fervour reflects a national sentiment rallying for a united victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
