Prayers and Rituals: India Unites for Victory

In a show of unity and patriotism, Madhya Pradesh witnessed fervent prayers in support of India's victory against Pakistan amid ongoing military tensions. The Taj-ul-Masajid, the country's largest mosque, led prayers for India's success and Pakistan's defeat during the Friday Namaz.

Effigies and flags of Pakistan were publicly burnt, while the Indian tricolour was waved with pride. The All India Ulema Board's state unit chief, Qazi Syed Anas Ali Nadwi, emphasized the unanimous prayers for India's triumph, as emotions ran high post-Namaz.

Rituals extended beyond mosques; 'havan' ceremonies were performed in temples, including 26 havan kundas in Agar Malwa, invoking divine strength for India's armed forces. This collective religious fervour reflects a national sentiment rallying for a united victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)