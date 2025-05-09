Odisha's Rescue Mission: Safeguarding Students Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announces measures to evacuate Odia students from northern and western India due to the India-Pakistan conflict. Over 100 students from Central Sanskrit University, Jammu, are being relocated to Odisha, with assistance from state government departments. A special train, help desks, and teams ensure their safe return.
- Country:
- India
In response to escalating India-Pakistan tensions, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has initiated measures to evacuate Odia students from northern and western India. The state government is orchestrating a complex operation, prioritizing the safety of students studying at vulnerable institutions such as Central Sanskrit University in Jammu, amid security concerns following a drone attack.
The arrangements involve the conduct of more than 114 students. Led by teams from the Office of the Chief Resident Commissioner in New Delhi and the Directorate of Odisha Parivar, the operation aims to secure safe passage home for these students. The logistical planning includes special trains and round-the-clock help desks in both Delhi and Bhubaneswar for immediate assistance.
A contingent of officers and support staff from Odisha's Directorate of Odia Language, Literature, and Culture, alongside the Department of Higher Education, is overseeing the evacuation. With the first batch headed back home, Chief Minister Majhi affirmed full commitment to ensuring the welfare of all Odia students, underscoring an effective collaborative approach during this crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
