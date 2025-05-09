Left Menu

Odisha's Rescue Mission: Safeguarding Students Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announces measures to evacuate Odia students from northern and western India due to the India-Pakistan conflict. Over 100 students from Central Sanskrit University, Jammu, are being relocated to Odisha, with assistance from state government departments. A special train, help desks, and teams ensure their safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:09 IST
Odisha's Rescue Mission: Safeguarding Students Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

In response to escalating India-Pakistan tensions, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has initiated measures to evacuate Odia students from northern and western India. The state government is orchestrating a complex operation, prioritizing the safety of students studying at vulnerable institutions such as Central Sanskrit University in Jammu, amid security concerns following a drone attack.

The arrangements involve the conduct of more than 114 students. Led by teams from the Office of the Chief Resident Commissioner in New Delhi and the Directorate of Odisha Parivar, the operation aims to secure safe passage home for these students. The logistical planning includes special trains and round-the-clock help desks in both Delhi and Bhubaneswar for immediate assistance.

A contingent of officers and support staff from Odisha's Directorate of Odia Language, Literature, and Culture, alongside the Department of Higher Education, is overseeing the evacuation. With the first batch headed back home, Chief Minister Majhi affirmed full commitment to ensuring the welfare of all Odia students, underscoring an effective collaborative approach during this crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025