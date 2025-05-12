Left Menu

Thousands of devotees gathered at Har ki Pauri ghat, Haridwar, for a sacred dip in the Ganga during Buddha Purnima. Celebrating Lord Vishnu's incarnation as Gautam Buddha, the event saw heightened security and monitoring via drones. However, the influx led to traffic disruptions within the city.

Divine Dip at Haridwar: Devotees Flock for Buddha Purnima
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of devotees assembled at Har ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar on Monday to participate in the sacred ritual of taking a holy dip in the Ganga on Buddha Purnima. The day marks the incarnation of Lord Vishnu as Gautam Buddha, said to have descended to give society a new direction.

SSP Pramendra Dobhal ensured heightened security for the event, with increased police presence at all major ghats and the entire area monitored via drones. This year's celebrations anticipated large crowds, prompting the need for extensive safety measures.

Despite the elaborate arrangements, the enormous turnout resulted in traffic congestion at several points across the city, demonstrating both the event's spiritual significance and logistical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

