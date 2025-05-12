Left Menu

Hip-Hop Icon Diddy Faces Landmark Trial for Grave Allegations

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is on trial facing serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The case involves allegations of orchestrating coercive, drug-fueled events with multiple accusers expected to testify. Combs' defense argues the activities were consensual despite the grave accusations amidst intense public and media scrutiny.

Updated: 12-05-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:41 IST
Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs began his trial on Monday amid allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering. Prosecutors contend that the Bad Boy Records founder leveraged his influence to exploit women, framing Combs' actions within a 'swingers' lifestyle. His family attended, offering visible support in the courtroom.

A jury panel comprising 12 jurors and six alternates has been finalized, preparing for the prosecution's opening statements. Media interest is high given Combs' stature, with testimony from several female accusers and former staff expected to take center stage during the trial.

Combs, facing racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, maintains a not guilty plea. Conviction on these counts could see him incarcerated for 15 years to life. The accusations form part of the broader #MeToo movement revelations, uncovering disturbing practices behind his entertainment industry success.

