Hip-Hop Icon Diddy Faces Landmark Trial for Grave Allegations

Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs began his trial on Monday amid allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering. Prosecutors contend that the Bad Boy Records founder leveraged his influence to exploit women, framing Combs' actions within a 'swingers' lifestyle. His family attended, offering visible support in the courtroom.

A jury panel comprising 12 jurors and six alternates has been finalized, preparing for the prosecution's opening statements. Media interest is high given Combs' stature, with testimony from several female accusers and former staff expected to take center stage during the trial.

Combs, facing racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, maintains a not guilty plea. Conviction on these counts could see him incarcerated for 15 years to life. The accusations form part of the broader #MeToo movement revelations, uncovering disturbing practices behind his entertainment industry success.

