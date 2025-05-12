Left Menu

NSUI's 'Shakti March' Honors Indira Gandhi's Leadership, Demands Decisive Action

The National Students' Union of India organized a nationwide 'Shakti March' honoring former prime minister Indira Gandhi. The event expressed solidarity with the Indian armed forces, following recent tensions with Pakistan. NSUI leader Varun Choudhary emphasized the need for firm leadership against cross-border terrorism and reaffirmed commitment to national sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:47 IST
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) recently held a 'Shakti March' nationwide to commemorate the leadership of former prime minister Indira Gandhi and the courage of the Indian armed forces. The event followed an agreement between India and Pakistan to halt military actions after a week of intensified conflict.

The primary aim was to express solidarity with the armed forces and call for clear and decisive leadership against cross-border terrorism, according to an NSUI statement. NSUI national president Varun Choudhary led the march, which saw spirited participation from students and youths across the country.

Choudhary highlighted the need for leadership akin to Indira Gandhi, who resisted foreign pressure and decisively responded to Pakistan in 1971. He stressed the importance of national interest in decision-making, without foreign mediation, especially concerning national security and border issues. The NSUI reaffirmed its commitment to unity and Indira Gandhi's legacy in defending India's sovereignty.

