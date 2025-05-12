Left Menu

Hip-Hop Mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Sex Trafficking Trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, hip-hop mogul, is on trial facing sex trafficking charges. Prosecutors allege he led a criminal conspiracy for two decades. Combs pleads not guilty, with his defense citing a consensual lifestyle. The high-profile case involves testimony from accusers and has drawn significant media attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:32 IST
Hip-hop legend Sean 'Diddy' Combs began his trial on sex trafficking charges on Monday, with prosecutors asserting that the founder of Bad Boy Records used his celebrity status to exploit women. The defense argues that his actions were part of a consensual 'swingers' lifestyle.

Emily Johnson, prosecuting, opened by describing Combs as a cultural icon with a hidden criminal side, involving a network of bodyguards and staff to aid his alleged two-decade operation. The trial has captivated media due to Combs' fame, promising high-profile testimonies.

Combs faces five felony charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. His defense is expected to challenge the credibility of the accusers, suggesting financial motivations. Combs' case is one of the latest celebrity trials amidst the #MeToo movement, which encourages victims to speak out.

