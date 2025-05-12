Hip-Hop Mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Sex Trafficking Trial

Hip-hop legend Sean 'Diddy' Combs began his trial on sex trafficking charges on Monday, with prosecutors asserting that the founder of Bad Boy Records used his celebrity status to exploit women. The defense argues that his actions were part of a consensual 'swingers' lifestyle.

Emily Johnson, prosecuting, opened by describing Combs as a cultural icon with a hidden criminal side, involving a network of bodyguards and staff to aid his alleged two-decade operation. The trial has captivated media due to Combs' fame, promising high-profile testimonies.

Combs faces five felony charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. His defense is expected to challenge the credibility of the accusers, suggesting financial motivations. Combs' case is one of the latest celebrity trials amidst the #MeToo movement, which encourages victims to speak out.

(With inputs from agencies.)