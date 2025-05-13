Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Maharashtra Couple Killed in Philippines Vacation Tragedy

A couple from Maharashtra's Palghar district, Gerald and Priya Pereira, lost their lives in a tragic accident while vacationing in the Philippines. Their two-wheeler was struck by a truck in Badian, leading to the fatal crash. The couple is survived by their son and teenage daughter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 13-05-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 09:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the lives of a couple from Maharashtra while they were vacationing in the Philippines, church authorities reported on Tuesday. Gerald Pereira, 50, and his wife Priya, 46, both residents of Vasai, were involved in a fatal crash on May 10.

While riding a two-wheeler in Badian, the couple was struck by a truck, causing them to collide with an electric pole. Priya succumbed to her injuries instantly, and Gerald died later in a local hospital.

The couple leaves behind a son and teenage daughter. Details about the repatriation of their remains are pending, as the church authorities stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

