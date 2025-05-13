Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Test Cricket Farewell: A Stellar Career Bows Out

Syed Kirmani praises Virat Kohli, who retired from Test cricket, for his significant contributions and consistency. Kirmani commends Kohli's role in inspiring younger cricketers and acknowledges his decision to retire. Kohli's leadership led India to 40 Test wins, emphasizing his remarkable career impact.

Updated: 13-05-2025 12:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Virat Kohli's announcement to retire from Test cricket has drawn mixed emotions from the cricket fraternity. Former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani has praised Kohli's achievements and temperament, emphasizing that the star batsman still had much to contribute.

Kohli's retirement concludes an illustrious Test career; he played 123 matches, scored over 9,000 runs, and crafted 30 centuries. Kirmani, a key player in India's 1983 World Cup triumph, voiced his belief that Kohli could have continued to excel in the format but respected his personal decision to step aside.

Kohli's retirement marks the departure of another Indian cricket icon, after recent retirements of Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma. Nevertheless, Kirmani lauded Kohli's legacy as an inspiration to young cricketers and acknowledged the modern trend of players announcing retirements via social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

