Opposition's Fiery Denunciation of Proposed Nuclear Plant in Goa
Opposition parties including Congress and AAP have criticized the Center's proposal to set up a nuclear power plant in Goa, citing risks to the state's eco-sensitive environment. They argue it poses a threat to Goa's natural resources, with parties pledging to fight the proposal vigorously.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Opposition parties have strongly objected to the Central government's proposal to establish a nuclear power plant in Goa. They argue it risks disrupting the state's eco-sensitive environment.
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated that the Center has advised states to evaluate the feasibility of such projects. Despite this, the opposition remains adamant.
Amit Patkar of Congress and Amit Palekar from Aam Aadmi Party have accused the government of jeopardizing Goa, pledging to resist the proposal forcefully, citing potential environmental harm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa
- nuclear power plant
- opposition
- BJP
- Goa Congress
- eco-sensitive
- risk
- development
- protests
- AAP
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NEET-UG plan: Multi-layered frisking to be done by district police in addition to NTA-designated security, say sources.
Extended Resection Could Reduce Tumor Risk in Lynch Syndrome Patients, Study Finds
Navigating the Financial Storm: Climate Change Risks and Sustainable Finance
Water Wars: The Indus Waters Treaty at Risk
Fragmented World: The Looming Risk for Global Markets