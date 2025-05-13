Opposition's Fiery Denunciation of Proposed Nuclear Plant in Goa

Opposition parties have strongly objected to the Central government's proposal to establish a nuclear power plant in Goa. They argue it risks disrupting the state's eco-sensitive environment.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated that the Center has advised states to evaluate the feasibility of such projects. Despite this, the opposition remains adamant.

Amit Patkar of Congress and Amit Palekar from Aam Aadmi Party have accused the government of jeopardizing Goa, pledging to resist the proposal forcefully, citing potential environmental harm.

