Pope Leo XIV: Bridging Divides in a Changing World

The election of Pope Leo XIV marks a historic moment as he becomes the first US-born leader of the Catholic Church, overseeing 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide. His leadership introduces a fresh perspective in religious and geopolitical arenas, juxtaposed with the controversial tenure of President Donald Trump.

Pope Leo's rise highlights concerns over American dominance in global affairs, sparked by Trump's trade policies and aggressive rhetoric. Observers note that the Catholic Church's choice breaks a long-standing tradition of avoiding American candidates for the papacy to prevent perceived overreach in international influence.

Despite differences with Trump's administration, Pope Leo prioritizes dialogue, advocating for openness and service over isolation. His global outlook stems from decades spent in Peru, offering a balanced American and international vision as he begins his papacy amid shifting world dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)