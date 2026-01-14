Lavrov Criticizes U.S. Actions in Venezuela as Global Leadership Fractures
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized U.S. operations in Venezuela, accusing Washington of contributing to the fragmentation of global leadership and undermining international systems it once helped establish. He reaffirmed Russia's commitment to its agreements with Venezuela.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:43 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has voiced strong criticism against the United States' operations in Venezuela, suggesting that these actions highlight a fragmentation in global leadership.
Lavrov accused Washington of undermining the international system it was instrumental in creating, posing concerns over global stability.
Despite this, Lavrov emphasized that Russia remains committed to its agreements with the Venezuelan government, reinforcing Moscow's stance in international affairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lavrov Accuses U.S. of Undermining International System
Federal Reserve Probe Sparks Controversy in Washington
Opera's Departure: Washington National Opera Leaves Trump-Kennedy Center
Washington National Opera to Part Ways with Trump-led Kennedy Center
Injury Sidelines Washington Sundar as India Triumphs Over New Zealand