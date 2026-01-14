Left Menu

Lavrov Criticizes U.S. Actions in Venezuela as Global Leadership Fractures

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized U.S. operations in Venezuela, accusing Washington of contributing to the fragmentation of global leadership and undermining international systems it once helped establish. He reaffirmed Russia's commitment to its agreements with Venezuela.

Sergei Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has voiced strong criticism against the United States' operations in Venezuela, suggesting that these actions highlight a fragmentation in global leadership.

Lavrov accused Washington of undermining the international system it was instrumental in creating, posing concerns over global stability.

Despite this, Lavrov emphasized that Russia remains committed to its agreements with the Venezuelan government, reinforcing Moscow's stance in international affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

