Travel Boycott: India Avoids Turkey and Azerbaijan
In the wake of Operation Sindoor, Indian travelers are boycotting Turkey and Azerbaijan, resulting in a sharp 60% decline in bookings and a 250% rise in cancellations. This movement is fueled by the perception of these nations' support for Pakistan. MakeMyTrip advises against non-essential travel to these destinations.
In a significant travel development, Indian travelers are increasingly opting to boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan. This trend is a reaction to the perceived support these countries have for Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.
Leading travel platform, MakeMyTrip, has reported a dramatic 60% drop in bookings to these destinations within a week. The wave of cancellations has soared by 250%, highlighting the strong sentiments among Indian tourists.
Expressing solidarity with national sentiments and the armed forces, MakeMyTrip advises against non-essential travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan, resonating with the ongoing public mood against these nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
