Travel Boycott: India Avoids Turkey and Azerbaijan

In a significant travel development, Indian travelers are increasingly opting to boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan. This trend is a reaction to the perceived support these countries have for Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

Leading travel platform, MakeMyTrip, has reported a dramatic 60% drop in bookings to these destinations within a week. The wave of cancellations has soared by 250%, highlighting the strong sentiments among Indian tourists.

Expressing solidarity with national sentiments and the armed forces, MakeMyTrip advises against non-essential travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan, resonating with the ongoing public mood against these nations.

