Unity Yatra: A Tribute to Pahalgam Victims

The RSS-affiliated Muslim Rashtriya Manch concluded its Bharat Yatra at Lal Chowk, commemorating Pahalgam terror victims and promoting peace. Abu Bakr Naqvi, the national convenor, highlighted the global impact of the attack, praising India's strong response and commending the Indian Army's bravery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:37 IST
The Muslim Rashtriya Manch, associated with the RSS, wrapped up its Bharat Yatra, dedicated to the memory of the Pahalgam terror victims, at the historic Clock Tower in Lal Chowk on Wednesday.

Launched in Delhi, the journey aimed to foster peace and unity. National convenor Abu Bakr Naqvi reflected on the April 22 attack, describing it as unprecedented in its religious context, impacting 140 crore Indians and sparking demands for action against Pakistan.

Naqvi expressed deep appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive stance and lauded the Indian Army's valor, emphasizing national pride in the government's response. The yatra was inaugurated by RSS leader and patron Indresh Kumar in Delhi's Paharganj area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

