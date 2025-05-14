Left Menu

Indian Film Industry Urged to Boycott Turkey Over National Security Concerns

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have urged the Indian film industry to avoid filming in Turkey due to its support for Pakistan, which is perceived as against India's national interests. The call for a boycott aligns with FWICE's belief in prioritizing national integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:21 IST
Indian Film Industry Urged to Boycott Turkey Over National Security Concerns
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a call to action fueled by geopolitical tension, renowned filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have issued a compelling plea to the Indian film industry. They urge producers to reconsider Turkey as a filming destination due to its increasing support for Pakistan, a move seen as challenging India's national interests.

FWICE, which represents an array of professionals in India's media sector, emphasized that such actions undermine the national fabric. 'Our industry has significantly promoted Turkish tourism,' Pandit told ANI. 'However, Turkey's support for Pakistan, deemed a rogue state, compromises our mission of standing by our nation,' he added.

The opposition stems from a perceived affront to India's dignity, with Turkey allegedly siding with Pakistan in international forums. FWICE urged solidarity, asking film professionals to refuse shooting in Turkey and Azerbaijan until both nations reevaluate their diplomatic stances, opting for mutual respect and non-interference principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025