Indian Film Industry Urged to Boycott Turkey Over National Security Concerns

In a call to action fueled by geopolitical tension, renowned filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have issued a compelling plea to the Indian film industry. They urge producers to reconsider Turkey as a filming destination due to its increasing support for Pakistan, a move seen as challenging India's national interests.

FWICE, which represents an array of professionals in India's media sector, emphasized that such actions undermine the national fabric. 'Our industry has significantly promoted Turkish tourism,' Pandit told ANI. 'However, Turkey's support for Pakistan, deemed a rogue state, compromises our mission of standing by our nation,' he added.

The opposition stems from a perceived affront to India's dignity, with Turkey allegedly siding with Pakistan in international forums. FWICE urged solidarity, asking film professionals to refuse shooting in Turkey and Azerbaijan until both nations reevaluate their diplomatic stances, opting for mutual respect and non-interference principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)