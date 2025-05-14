Left Menu

FWICE Urges Bollywood to Boycott Turkey Amid Diplomatic Strain

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has called on Indian artists and producers to boycott Turkey as a filming location due to its pro-Pakistan stance. This comes after Turkey criticized India's actions against terror infrastructures in Pakistan. Calls for boycotting Turkish goods and tourism have also emerged.

Updated: 14-05-2025 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has made a public appeal to Indian film producers and artists, advocating for a boycott of Turkey as a filming location. This move is in response to Turkey's recent support for Pakistan, which has raised significant concerns for India's national interests.

The appeal follows Turkey's critique of India's retaliatory strikes on terror outfits in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, alongside reports of Turkish drone usage by Islamabad. This diplomatic tension has spurred online travel platforms, including EaseMyTrip and Ixigo, to advise against traveling to Turkey, echoing a broader call for a boycott of Turkish goods.

FWICE, representing various crafts within India's media industry, stresses the importance of solidarity within the Indian film fraternity until Turkey reassesses its foreign policy. Similarly, India's relations with Azerbaijan could face challenges due to Baku's support for Pakistan, further complicating diplomatic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

