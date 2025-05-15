Left Menu

Monument's Demise: Controversy Over Cook's Legacy in Melbourne

A Melbourne council has decided not to repair a vandalized monument to British explorer James Cook, focusing on economic reasons rather than cultural disputes. The monument frequently faces defacement during debates over British settlement history in Australia. The council emphasized fiscal responsibility over historical preservation.

Updated: 15-05-2025 07:00 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 07:00 IST
An Australian local government has chosen not to repair a frequently vandalized monument dedicated to British explorer James Cook. The decision reflects economic considerations rather than taking sides in the ongoing culture debate about Australia's colonial heritage.

The monument, located in Melbourne's Edinburgh Gardens, was damaged shortly after the commemoration of the first British settlers' arrival. Council members of the Yarra City Council voted against using AU$15,000 for repairs, deeming it an unsustainable expense given the repeated vandalism.

This decision has generated controversy, with some seeing it as capitulating to vandalism. However, the council insists it's about being fiscally responsible, not erasing history. The base remains adorned with a traffic cone as discussions continue for a suitable home for the monument's remnants.

