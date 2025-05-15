Blaze Engulfs Historic Library in Delhi: A Narrow Escape

A massive fire erupted Thursday morning in the library of Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, located in northwest Delhi's Pitampura area. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) attributed the blaze to a short circuit in the library's server, which resulted in extensive damage to hundreds of books.

The fire, which started at approximately 8:55 am, rapidly engulfed the first three floors of the four-storied library, as confirmed by DFS chief Atul Garg. Eleven fire tenders were dispatched promptly, bringing the situation under control by 9:40 am. Despite the high flames and strong winds, no injuries were reported.

The exact cause of the incident is under investigation by police authorities. Concerns have been raised regarding potential outcomes had the fire occurred later in the day when more students were on campus. Several videos documenting the fierce flames and smoke have since gone viral on social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)