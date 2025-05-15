ITV Navigates Tariff Challenges with Resilient First-Quarter Performance
ITV reported a steady first-quarter performance, showing resilience despite the uncertain economic climate influenced by U.S. tariffs proposed by President Donald Trump. With a slight revenue increase in its Studios unit and a modest drop in advertising revenue, ITV continues to assess trade tariffs' impact while engaging in merger talks with RedBird IMI.
The company, comprising Studios and Media & Entertainment units, saw a slight revenue increase in Studios but a 2% advertising revenue drop in the Media unit. ITV remains optimistic amid potential trade tariffs impacting its U.S. interests.
Talks are underway between ITV and RedBird IMI regarding merging their production businesses, as competition in the global media landscape intensifies.
