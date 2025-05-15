ITV Navigates Tariff Challenges with Resilient First-Quarter Performance

ITV reported a robust first-quarter performance, aligning with expected guidance despite the economic uncertainty caused by U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed film tariffs.

The company, comprising Studios and Media & Entertainment units, saw a slight revenue increase in Studios but a 2% advertising revenue drop in the Media unit. ITV remains optimistic amid potential trade tariffs impacting its U.S. interests.

Talks are underway between ITV and RedBird IMI regarding merging their production businesses, as competition in the global media landscape intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)