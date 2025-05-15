Left Menu

Teachings of Buddha: A Guide in Uncertain Times

India's UN Representative Parvathaneni Harish emphasized Buddha's teachings during the Vesak 2025 commemoration at the UN, highlighting the significance of cultural and civilisational ties among nations. He referenced India's shared Buddhist heritage with Thailand and Sri Lanka, stressing Buddhism's influence on global spirituality and India's national symbolism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During the International Day of Vesak 2025 at the United Nations, India's Permanent Representative Parvathaneni Harish highlighted the enduring relevance of Buddha's teachings. He advocated for transcending differences through Buddha's principles, serving as a guide during today's uncertainties.

Harish acknowledged Thailand and Sri Lanka for co-hosting the event, which strengthens regional cultural and civilisational bonds. Vesak, marking Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and passing, is globally recognized for Buddhism's spiritual contributions. Harish emphasized India's shared Buddhist heritage, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visits to Thailand and Sri Lanka.

Harish highlighted the special significance of the Sri Maha Bodhi temple, underscoring India's enduring ties with Sri Lanka. He stressed Buddhism's pivotal role in India's cultural and national identity, lauding its civilizational impact. The annual Vesak commemoration at the UN reaffirms the cultural connections between nations and celebrates Buddhist values globally.

