Teachings of Buddha: A Guide in Uncertain Times

During the International Day of Vesak 2025 at the United Nations, India's Permanent Representative Parvathaneni Harish highlighted the enduring relevance of Buddha's teachings. He advocated for transcending differences through Buddha's principles, serving as a guide during today's uncertainties.

Harish acknowledged Thailand and Sri Lanka for co-hosting the event, which strengthens regional cultural and civilisational bonds. Vesak, marking Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and passing, is globally recognized for Buddhism's spiritual contributions. Harish emphasized India's shared Buddhist heritage, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visits to Thailand and Sri Lanka.

Harish highlighted the special significance of the Sri Maha Bodhi temple, underscoring India's enduring ties with Sri Lanka. He stressed Buddhism's pivotal role in India's cultural and national identity, lauding its civilizational impact. The annual Vesak commemoration at the UN reaffirms the cultural connections between nations and celebrates Buddhist values globally.

