Shreya Ghoshal Reschedules Mumbai Concert amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has rescheduled her Mumbai concert to May 24 following a military confrontation between India and Pakistan. Originally slated for May 10, the concert was postponed due to escalating hostilities, which have now subsided following discussions between military operations leaders of both countries.

New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Singer Shreya Ghoshal announced the rescheduling of her Mumbai concert to May 24, after initially postponing it due to military tension between India and Pakistan. The concert was first set for May 10 but was delayed after hostilities rose.

On May 7, India conducted precision strikes on terror infrastructure, followed by Pakistan's attempts to attack Indian military bases. The escalation ended on May 10 after military leaders from both nations agreed to halt military actions.

Ghoshal expressed gratitude to fans for their support and promised a powerful return. She shared the new date on Instagram, stating that the concert aims to 'heal all hearts with love and music.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

