In Jamshedpur, A Tribute Turns To Triumph For Young Widows

Pappu Sardar, a devoted fan of Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, marked her birthday by solemnizing the marriages of three young widows. Inspired by the tragedy in Pahalgam, Sardar chose to restore dignity to these women with community support, transforming his eatery into a wedding venue.

Every dawn in Jamshedpur's bustling Sakchi Market is marked by a quiet ritual at a modest eatery. Here, Pappu Sardar, a devoted Madhuri Dixit fan, lights incense before a portrait of the Bollywood star. Known locally as 'badi behen', Dixit's image embodies Sardar's commitment to social responsibility.

For over 25 years, Sardar has celebrated Dixit's birthday with charitable acts. This year, moved by the tragedy in Pahalgam, he solemnized the marriages of three young widows as a tribute. Devastated by the attack, which took 26 lives, Sardar sought to restore dignity lost to terrorism.

Sardar, inspired by national grief and motivated by Prime Minister Modi's words, identified three widows in need within Jamshedpur's vicinity. With community aid, he facilitated their weddings, highlighting his belief in compassion over wealth. The event was a fitting addition to his enduring legacy of homage to Dixit.

