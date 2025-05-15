A Bollywood Inspiration: Pappu Sardar's Heartfelt Tribute to Madhuri Dixit

Every year on May 15, the birthday of Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit, Jamshedpur local Pappu Sardar celebrates with fervor, marking the day with community initiatives. However, this year's celebration took on a profound tone, resonating with nationwide sentiment following a terror attack in Pahalgam.

Drawing inspiration from Operation Sindoor, aimed at restoring dignity to widows affected by terrorism, Pappu honored Madhuri's birthday by arranging marriages for three young widows from impoverished families. He transformed his eatery into a wedding venue in a bid to return dignity and hope to these women.

Pappu's dedication to Madhuri Dixit transcends fandom, manifesting in acts of kindness like orchestrating an orphaned girl's wedding in Uttar Pradesh. His efforts often reflect the spirit of unity and resilience amid adversity, underscoring the collective healing inspired by such initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)