Miss World 2025 Contestants Embark on a Cultural Tour in Telangana

In a bid to experience local culture, Miss World 2025 contestants embarked on a captivating tour of Telangana, India. The beauty queens witnessed the intricate craftsmanship of handwoven IKAT sarees at Pochampally village, known for its United Nations tourism accolade. During the visit, contestants were traditionally welcomed and even participated in spinning cotton.

The contestants offered prayers at the Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Yadagirigutta, donning traditional Indian attire. Emphasizing the cultural significance, they took part in 'Deeparadhana' and received blessings from temple priests, further enchanted by the architectural wonders of the site. Engaging with locals, the beauty queens tried their hands at folk instruments and participated in traditional dances.

Guided by the Telangana government, this cultural immersion is strategically designed to promote the state as a premium tourist destination. Accompanied by tours to historic sites like Charminar and Ramappa temple, the 2025 Miss World contestants' journey began with a grand ceremony on May 10 and aligns with efforts to enhance Telangana's global profile and attract international investments.

