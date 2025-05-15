Cremation Disrupted by Unusual Jewelry Standoff in Rajasthan Village

A peculiar incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district involving a man disrupting his mother's cremation over a jewelry dispute. The man, identified as Omprakash, delayed the last rites for nearly two hours at Leela Ka Bas ki Dhani on May 3.

The event arose amid a longstanding property disagreement between Omprakash and his brothers. The situation escalated when Omprakash protested at the cremation site, demanding his late mother's silver bangles and other ornaments before consenting to proceed with the cremation.

Despite villagers' and family members' attempts to defuse the situation, Omprakash remained obstinate until the jewelry was brought and handed to him. Only then was the funeral allowed to continue. The police confirmed that no complaint had been filed concerning the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)