Cremation Disrupted by Unusual Jewelry Standoff in Rajasthan Village

A remarkable incident took place in Leela Ka Bas ki Dhani when a man delayed his mother's cremation over a dispute regarding her jewelry. The issue prolonged the proceedings by nearly two hours until the man's demands were met. No formal complaint was lodged despite the commotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A peculiar incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district involving a man disrupting his mother's cremation over a jewelry dispute. The man, identified as Omprakash, delayed the last rites for nearly two hours at Leela Ka Bas ki Dhani on May 3.

The event arose amid a longstanding property disagreement between Omprakash and his brothers. The situation escalated when Omprakash protested at the cremation site, demanding his late mother's silver bangles and other ornaments before consenting to proceed with the cremation.

Despite villagers' and family members' attempts to defuse the situation, Omprakash remained obstinate until the jewelry was brought and handed to him. Only then was the funeral allowed to continue. The police confirmed that no complaint had been filed concerning the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

