Miss World 2025 Contestants Tour Telangana's Treasures

In a bid to boost tourism and showcase Telangana's rich heritage, Miss World 2025 contestants are set to visit the ancient Banyan tree in Mahabubnagar district and the renowned AIG hospital, highlighting Hyderabad's prominence in medical tourism.

The Banyan tree, extending over three acres, stands as a testament to nature's enduring legacy and has been recognized by the state's forest department as among India's oldest. Meanwhile, the AIG hospital tour aims to underline Telangana's advanced medical facilities, a crucial aspect of its tourism strategy.

With a comprehensive plan to leverage the global Miss World event, Telangana seeks to not only enhance its international profile but also attract investments, revealing the state as an emerging hub for both tourism and specialized healthcare.

