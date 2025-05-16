Left Menu

Cannes Connection: Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro's Heartfelt Reunion

Bollywood icon Anupam Kher and Hollywood legend Robert De Niro reunite at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. De Niro received the prestigious Palme d'Or award for Lifetime Achievement, while Kher premiered his film 'Tanvi the Great.' Their meeting underscored the festival's spirit of cross-cultural camaraderie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:56 IST
Anupam Kher, Robert De Niro (Photo: Artist's team). Image Credit: ANI
In a heartwarming moment at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Bollywood superstar Anupam Kher reunited with legendary actor Robert De Niro. De Niro was celebrated with an honorary Palme d'Or for Lifetime Achievement. Meanwhile, Kher attended the event for the world premiere of his film, 'Tanvi the Great'.

The duo last shared screen space in the 2012 film 'Silver Linings Playbook', alongside Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence. At Cannes, the two friends took the chance to catch up, with Kher discussing his latest film. Newcomer Shubhangi met De Niro, who extended his best wishes to her.

Kher showcased a series of photos from his red carpet appearance at Cannes on Instagram. Dressed in a sleek black tuxedo and bow tie, he adhered to the festival's formal dress code. Alongside Kher, newcomers Shubhangi Dutt and Karan Tacker join cinema heavyweights in 'Tanvi the Great', produced by Anupam Kher Studios and NFDC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

