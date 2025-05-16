Riley Keough Joins 'Out of This World' Film amidst Global Tensions

Riley Keough, known for her role in 'The Good Doctor,' has been confirmed for a leading part in the upcoming film 'Out of This World,' directed by the acclaimed Spanish filmmaker Albert Serra. Variety reports that this project marks Serra's first venture into English-language cinema.

The film is set during the Ukrainian conflict and depicts an American delegation's journey to Russia to resolve an economic dispute. It promises to tackle the long-standing tensions between the U.S. and Russia, offering dialogues in both English and Russian.

Riley Keough's involvement follows actress Kristen Stewart, who was initially attached to the project. Another noteworthy project for Keough is Butterfly Jam by Cannes honoree Kantermir Balagov. Detailed character roles remain undisclosed, but the film also touches on the struggles within New Jersey's Circassian communities, according to Deadline.

