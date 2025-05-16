Left Menu

Riley Keough Joins 'Out of This World' Film amidst Global Tensions

'The Good Doctor' star Riley Keough signs up for 'Out of This World,' Albert Serra's new film centering on an American mission to Russia. Keough replaces Kristen Stewart and stars alongside F. Murray Abraham. The plot explores U.S.-Russia dynamics during a Ukrainian war backdrop, featuring English and Russian dialogues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:50 IST
Actress Riley Keough (Photo: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Riley Keough, known for her role in 'The Good Doctor,' has been confirmed for a leading part in the upcoming film 'Out of This World,' directed by the acclaimed Spanish filmmaker Albert Serra. Variety reports that this project marks Serra's first venture into English-language cinema.

The film is set during the Ukrainian conflict and depicts an American delegation's journey to Russia to resolve an economic dispute. It promises to tackle the long-standing tensions between the U.S. and Russia, offering dialogues in both English and Russian.

Riley Keough's involvement follows actress Kristen Stewart, who was initially attached to the project. Another noteworthy project for Keough is Butterfly Jam by Cannes honoree Kantermir Balagov. Detailed character roles remain undisclosed, but the film also touches on the struggles within New Jersey's Circassian communities, according to Deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

