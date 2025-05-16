Miss World Contestants Explore Medical Innovations in Telangana
Miss World 2025 contestants toured Telangana, including AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, where they were briefed on advanced medical research, especially in gastroenterology. They visited historic sites and learned about Telangana's growing medical tourism sector. The hospital's innovations, like the gut microbiome lab, sparked interest among delegates.
- Country:
- India
Contestants of Miss World 2025 have been exploring the rich landscapes of Telangana, taking a closer look at its healthcare advancements during a visit to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. Known for its pioneering practices in gastroenterology, AIG Hospital offered insights into the future of medical treatments.
During their visit, the contestants were exposed to cutting-edge research including work with Nobel laureates in the gut microbiome lab, and novel technologies like smart toilets and stool banks used for faecal microbiota transplantation. The visit underscored Telangana's role in global healthcare innovation.
Telangana's Health Secretary, Christina Z Chongthu, highlighted the state's competitive healthcare costs compared to overseas, reflecting its significant growth in medical tourism. With increasing international and domestic patient inflow, Hyderabad stands out as a major destination for quality medical care in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Breakthrough TB Diagnostic Tech Revolutionizes Healthcare
Himachal CM Praises Central Move for Caste Census and Healthcare Advancements
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Himachal's First Robotic Surgery Hub at AIMSS
Controversial Healthcare Directive: Trump's Stance on Transgender Youth
Healthcare Shake-Up: CVS Exits Obamacare Market Amid Industry Turmoil