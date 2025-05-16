Left Menu

Unity Over Commerce: Gem and Jewellery Sector's Bold Move

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has urged its members to suspend trade with Turkiye and Azerbaijan in support of 'Operation Sindoor'. This action highlights the industry's prioritization of national interests over commerce, showcasing solidarity and resolve to reinforce India's honour and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:48 IST
Unity Over Commerce: Gem and Jewellery Sector's Bold Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) called on Friday for a cessation of business transactions with Turkiye and Azerbaijan, demonstrating support for 'Operation Sindoor'. This follows Turkiye's expression of support for Pakistan, the GJC highlighted in a statement.

Rajesh Rokde, GJC chairman, emphasized the need for the sector to put national interests first. He urged every jeweller, manufacturer, trader, and wholesaler to abstain from dealing with the two countries, marking a strong stance in favour of India's national pride.

Rokde noted that this collective decision reflects the industry's solidarity and dedication to India's security, urging all industry participants to showcase resilience and unity in upholding these crucial values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025