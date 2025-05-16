Unity Over Commerce: Gem and Jewellery Sector's Bold Move
The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has urged its members to suspend trade with Turkiye and Azerbaijan in support of 'Operation Sindoor'. This action highlights the industry's prioritization of national interests over commerce, showcasing solidarity and resolve to reinforce India's honour and security.
The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) called on Friday for a cessation of business transactions with Turkiye and Azerbaijan, demonstrating support for 'Operation Sindoor'. This follows Turkiye's expression of support for Pakistan, the GJC highlighted in a statement.
Rajesh Rokde, GJC chairman, emphasized the need for the sector to put national interests first. He urged every jeweller, manufacturer, trader, and wholesaler to abstain from dealing with the two countries, marking a strong stance in favour of India's national pride.
Rokde noted that this collective decision reflects the industry's solidarity and dedication to India's security, urging all industry participants to showcase resilience and unity in upholding these crucial values.
