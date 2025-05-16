Left Menu

Golden Jubilee Celebrations: Sikkim Marks 50 Years of Statehood

Sikkim celebrated its 50th Statehood Day, with leaders highlighting the state's achievements in socio-economic development and its cultural richness. The celebrations included a Tiranga rally, launch of a tourism app, a documentary premiere, a broadway-style show, and performances, showcasing Sikkim's spirit of progress and unity.

Sikkim celebrated its 50th Statehood Day with enthusiasm and pride. The celebrations, attended by Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister PS Tamang, included a Tiranga rally and marked the state's journey from its accession to India in 1975.

Highlighting Sikkim's progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded its achievements in diverse sectors, while Chief Minister Tamang emphasized resilience and inclusive growth as hallmarks of its development. Governor Mathur paid tribute to the state's integration into India and outlined a vision for its future.

Various events marked the day, including a new tourism app, policy documents on mental health, and cultural performances. Sikkim's role as a leader in sustainability and cultural preservation was praised by Arunachal Pradesh's leaders, citing its inspiration to other states.

