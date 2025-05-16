Greece vs. Adidas: Drone Show Sparks Legal Battle
Greece has filed a lawsuit against Adidas for allegedly violating laws protecting antiquities. A drone show near the Acropolis displayed Adidas' logo and shoes, sparking backlash from Greece's culture ministry. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni stated the show lacked proper approval, prompting legal action.
- Country:
- Greece
Greece has initiated legal proceedings against sports retailer Adidas for allegedly breaching protections for antiquities. The controversy centers around a drone show near the Acropolis, which displayed Adidas branding, leading to public outrage and governmental scrutiny.
Culture Minister Lina Mendoni revealed that the event, which illuminated the night sky with Adidas logos and shoes juxtaposed with the iconic Acropolis, occurred without the mandatory approval from the Culture Ministry, thus violating national heritage laws.
In addition to the lawsuit, Greece's culture ministry is examining the potential lack of protocol in the drone display proceedings, intensifying scrutiny on the event's legality. The incident echoes a recent refusal for filming on the Acropolis due to heritage concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greece
- Adidas
- drones
- Acropolis
- antiquities
- lawsuit
- Culture Ministry
- Lina Mendoni
- branding
- heritage
ALSO READ
Trump Administration's Legal Battle Over Michigan's Climate Lawsuit: A Clash Over Energy and Environment
Trump Administration Settles Lawsuit Over Maine Nutrition Funds
Settlement Reached in Ashli Babbitt Wrongful Death Lawsuit
OpenAI's Structural Shift Sparks Debate Amid Musk Lawsuit
Attorney Fights Back: Security Clearance Lawsuit Targets Trump's Memorandum