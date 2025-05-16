Left Menu

Embracing Wellness: Naturopathy and Yoga's Role in India's Health Future

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasized the role of naturopathy and yoga in fostering a healthier India, urging a digital detox. The 3rd International Conference on Yoga and Naturopathy in Ujire stressed self-awareness and healing through lifestyle disciplines, attracting numerous delegates and students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a call to action for the nation's youth, Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal championed naturopathy and yoga as vital tools for leading India toward a healthier future. His remarks came during the valedictory session of the 3rd International Conference on Yoga and Naturopathy, held in Ujire town at the SDM College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences.

Organized over five days in collaboration with the Indian Naturopathy and Yoga Graduate Medical Association and the Ministry of Ayush, the conference underscored the body's innate healing capabilities. Meghwal highlighted the hazards of excessive technological use, advocating for a digital detox to enhance physical and mental health. He noted that the five natural elements have parallels within the human body.

D Veerendra Heggade, SDM Educational Society president, extolled the virtues of lifestyle choices like fasting and balanced sleep, while Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khadar hailed naturopathy as an ancient Indian gift, urging further research into nature-based treatments. The event, featuring research presentations and cultural displays, drew 300 delegates and over 10,000 students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

