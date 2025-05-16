Unity in Motion: Tiranga Rally Celebrates Operation Sindoor

The Tiranga rally in celebration of Operation Sindoor took place on Friday evening, drawing more than 5,000 participants. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in attendance, the rally was a tribute to national pride and solidarity.

It commenced at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium at 6 pm, making its way to Benz Circle. The event's highlight was a 500-meter-long Indian flag carried by enthusiastic participants, including students and citizens, who filled the air with patriotic chants along Bandar Road.

A TDP leader highlighted the rally's significance, saying it epitomized unity and public gratitude towards soldiers. Indian flags were distributed to nearly 5,000 attendees, enhancing the exuberant atmosphere where national integrity and patriotism reigned supreme.

(With inputs from agencies.)