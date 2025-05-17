Explosive Testimony: Dawn Richard Reveals Diddy’s Dark Past in Courtroom Drama

In a high-profile courtroom drama, pop singer Dawn Richard has brought serious allegations against hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs during his ongoing sex trafficking trial. Richard emotionally recounted seeing Combs physically abuse his then-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, known as Cassie, at a 2009 incident in Los Angeles.

During her testimony, Richard described a shocking scene of violence and intimidation, with Combs aggressively attacking Ventura. The trial, which shines a light on alleged criminal activities at parties dubbed 'Freak Offs,' is attracting significant media attention due to Combs' fame and influence in the music industry.

Combs, who has strongly denied all charges, faces serious consequences if found guilty. He has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony counts, including racketeering and sex trafficking. The trial, involving heated exchanges and emotional testimonies, is expected to last up to two months.

(With inputs from agencies.)