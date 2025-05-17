Ajit Pawar Lauds Sharad Pawar's Role in Women's Reservation Bill Passage
Ajit Pawar praised his uncle, Sharad Pawar, for his role in passing the Women's Reservation Bill, which provided 33% quota to women in local bodies. Ajit emphasized women's capabilities, the progress of girls in education, and new efforts to honor historic figures in women's education in Pune.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has lauded the efforts of his uncle and NCP supremo, Sharad Pawar, in ensuring the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill during his tenure as Chief Minister, providing a 33% quota for women in local bodies.
At a Pune event, Ajit Pawar remembered the historical significance of the bill's late-night passage and emphasized women's ability to manage leadership roles, noting the progress of girls across various sectors today. He credited Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule for pioneering girls' education in Pune.
Ajit Pawar also revealed the state government's plans to renovate Bhide Wada, the site of the first girls' school, as a monument to honor the Phules. His comments came amid speculation about a possible reconciliation between the factions of the NCP led by Ajit and Sharad Pawar.
