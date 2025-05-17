Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Lauds Sharad Pawar's Role in Women's Reservation Bill Passage

Ajit Pawar praised his uncle, Sharad Pawar, for his role in passing the Women's Reservation Bill, which provided 33% quota to women in local bodies. Ajit emphasized women's capabilities, the progress of girls in education, and new efforts to honor historic figures in women's education in Pune.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Pune | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:31 IST
Ajit Pawar Lauds Sharad Pawar's Role in Women's Reservation Bill Passage
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has lauded the efforts of his uncle and NCP supremo, Sharad Pawar, in ensuring the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill during his tenure as Chief Minister, providing a 33% quota for women in local bodies.

At a Pune event, Ajit Pawar remembered the historical significance of the bill's late-night passage and emphasized women's ability to manage leadership roles, noting the progress of girls across various sectors today. He credited Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule for pioneering girls' education in Pune.

Ajit Pawar also revealed the state government's plans to renovate Bhide Wada, the site of the first girls' school, as a monument to honor the Phules. His comments came amid speculation about a possible reconciliation between the factions of the NCP led by Ajit and Sharad Pawar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025